Tennessee State University facilities help net top 25 point guard

Tennessee State University just reeled in a commitment from one of the top 25 point guards in his class.



ZZ Clark, a former Illinois commitment, has flipped to TSU. He made his announcement via social media on Thursday.

Clark is ranked as the 21st-best point guard prospect in the 2024 class and the 12th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings.

“I have been knowing coach Penny [Collins] since my freshman year and he just always has been there supporting me,” Clark told 247Sports. “When I was going through rough times I got to really see who was down for me. For me it’s not about going to the biggest school but it’s about going somewhere I know the coach is going to value me and I trust what they’re doing there and how they’re going to use me.”

One of the big selling points for Clark is the Tennessee State University facilities. Particularly the level of access he’ll have to them.

“I know I will be in there all of the time,” Clark said of the Gentry Center. “They’re getting a new training room, they built a nutrition center and they’re getting a new court so I am excited about how everything is coming together over there.”

ZZ Clark isn’t the first three-star guard Collins has landed at TSU. A few years back, TSU landed Hercy Miller, son of hip-hop icon Master P. Miller didn’t live up to expectations and hit the transfer portal after his first semester, with his father claiming lack of adequate resources as a reason for his departure.



Clark, brother of former five star prospect Skye Clark, doesn’t seem to be concerned about anything lacking in Nashville.

“I am going to bring a leader, someone that will put themselves second in order to win,” he said. “That’s all I care about. I am someone who likes to get others involved but someone that can get aggressive and get a bucket when needed.”

