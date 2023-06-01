Morgan State football releases dates for upcoming summer camp

Courtesy of Morgan State Athletics
BALTIMORE, Md. – Morgan State head coach Damon Wilson announced the lineup of 2023 football summer camps that will take place on campus.
The football program recently posted a flyer on its official instagram that announced the dates of its upcoming summer camps.
The camps will be broken up into four sessions, with a 7-on-7 and big man camp on June 10, followed a prospect camp on June 24.
This will be the first series of summer camps run by the Bears’ second year head coach Damon Wilson.
“We are extremely excited to have our inaugural camps at Morgan State University,” said Wilson. “We are eager to meet student-athletes from the DMV and surrounding areas.”
To kick off the 2023 season, the Bears will hit the road for two consecutive games. On September 2nd, Morgan State will make their way down I-95 to take on the Richmond Spiders. These teams previously clashed on November 29, 2014, during the first round of the FCS Playoffs.
On September 16th, the highly-anticipated home opener for Morgan State will feature a thrilling matchup against the Towson Tigers in the renowned ‘Battle for Greater Baltimore’ at Hughes Stadium. This game will kick off a series of back-to-back home games for the Bears, setting the stage for an exciting stretch of home-field advantage.