Howard women’s track advance to NCAA outdoor championships

Courtesy of Howard Athletics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Howard University women’s track team wrapped up the weekend at the NCAA East Regional on the campus of the University of North Florida, punching three entries to Austin, Texas for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.



Junior Darci Khan (Stockbridge, Ga.) opened the evening, earning her spot to Austin in the 100-meter hurdles. The Georgia native ran an AQ time of 12.96.



Fellow classmate Kaya-Rae Dunbar (Burtonsville, Md.) also competed in the race, but fell just short of making the cut despite a new personal best (13.16).

Kentucky’s Masai Russell had the fastest time in the quarterfinal round, posting 12.58.



All-American senior Jessica Wright (Durham, N.C.) punched her ticket back to the Big Stage, recording an automatic qualifying time of 57.40 in the 400-meter hurdles.



Michigan’s Savannah Sutherland ran 56.06 to lead all hurdlers in that event.



For the third consecutive year, a 4×400 relay squad will represent Howard (HU) at the national level. Wright, graduate Cathrina Morris (Auburndale, Fla.), sophomore Tiffani-Rae Pittman (Bowie, Md.) and newcomer Aniya Woodruff (Harrisburn, N.C.) secured the final spot with a 3:35.44 mark, edging out ACC-member Clemson (3:35.98).

With a time of 3:35.44, the Bison are headed to Texas! Congratulations to Cathrina Morris, Aniya Woodruff, Jessica Wright, and Tiffani Rae Pittman!#BleedBlue🦬😤 pic.twitter.com/I00K0iUISi — Howard Athletics (@HUBisonSports) May 28, 2023

Florida’s 4×400 relay team produced the fastest time of the night with 3:31.33.



The 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships will be held June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.



