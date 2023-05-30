MEAC track and field recap of the NCAA East Qualifiers

By

Two North Carolina Central University jumpers compete in NCAA East First Round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – North Carolina Central University jumpers, junior Joidon Boddie and freshman Lamont Victoria competed in the 2023 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships East First Round on May 24-27 at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the men’s high jump, Victoria (Prince George, Va.) soared 1.99 meters to tie for 34th place out of 47 total competitors.

Victoria finished his impressive first year by earning the best mark in the MEAC (2.11m) and claiming both the indoor and outdoor gold medals for the 2023 campaign.

In the women’s triple jump, Boddie (Raleigh, N.C.) leaped 12.60m to finish 30th out of 48 total participants.

Similar to her teammate, Boddie completed her spectacular season by having the top distance in the MEAC (12.83m) and taking the indoor and outdoor gold medals for the 2023 season.

Delaware State misses the mark in NCAA East Qualifiers

Dover, Del. — Delaware State’s Cat Glenn (jr.; West Palm Fla.) came up short in her bid to compete in the NCAA Division I outdoor women’s 100-meter national championship semifinals after finishing 20th with a time of 13.37 seconds in the quarterfinals in Jacksonville, Fla., today. The top 12 finishers advance to the next round in the national competition. Glenn reached the quarterfinals with a personal-best time of 13.30 seconds in the first round on Friday, the fourth-fastest time of her heat and the 23rd overall in the round. She exceeded expectations in the East competition this weekend after ranking 42nd among the regional field prior to the event, which featured several world top 10 hurdlers. Glenn is the first Delaware State female to compete in the NCAA outdoor regionals since Tiffany Barnes (400 meters) in 2002.

Coppin State finishes top 20 in 400m dash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Coppin State’s Latifa Ali finished 16th in the 400m dash with a time of 53.82 at the NCAA East Preliminaries on Saturday night, hosted by University of North Florida at Hodges Stadium.



A junior from Kumasi, Ghana, Ali finished seventh in the first heat that featured the top three finishers in the event, and four of the top five. Ali also finished 16th at the NCAA East Prelims in the 400m dash last season.

MEAC track and field recap of the NCAA East Qualifiers