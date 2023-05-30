Four SWAC schools qualify for NCAA outdoor track championships

By

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- Eleven Southwestern Athletic Conference student-athletes have qualified for the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Over 250 NCAA member institutions sponsor Division I track and field teams and each year, these teams hope to compete in the championship meet. With over 20 events for both men and women, the championship meet will cap off an exciting outdoor season.

The 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, Texas. It will be the eighth time the outdoor championships have been held in Texas and the first time since 2019.



“The NCAA Division I Track & Field National Championship is not an easy ticket to punch,” said Alabama State head coach Ritchie Beene. “If so, every school would have someone to qualify. The student-athletes, coaches, and institutions have done something special to get there.”



A listing of student-athletes to qualify for the event is listed below.

Alabama State

Victor Smith, Justus Trainer, Matthew Clarke, Jamarion Stubbs

4×100 Relay-6 th Overall

4×100 Relay-6 Overall Kendrick Winfield, Khabeeba Mills, Joshua Knox, Daquan Tate

4×400 Relay-8th Overall

Jackson State

Sherman Hawkins Jr. High Jump 2.14m (7’0.25) – 7th Place

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Caleb Snowden

High Jump 2.17m (7’1.5) – 1st Place

Texas Southern

Chadrick Williams Triple Jump 15.65 (51’4.25) – 12th Place

