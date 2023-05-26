SWAC Tourney: FAMU baseball shutouts Prairie View

By

ATLANTA, Ga. —Sophomore Dallas Tease and senior Zach Morea combined to toss a shutout on Friday as the FAMU Rattlers blanked the Prairie View A&M Panthers 1-0.

Tease (2-3) started and picked up the win for Florida A&M (26-28), going seven shutout innings while giving up four hits, walking three, and striking out two. Morea was dealing out of the bullpen as well, going two shutout innings without allowing a hit, walking one and striking out three.

Offensively, the Rattlers were paced by senior Jared Weber , who went 1-for-4 on the day with a double and an RBI. Sophomore Jalen Niles put together a standout performance at the plate as well, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Junior Ty Jackson also helped out for Florida A&M, putting together two hits in four trips to the plate.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers took the lead for good in the third, scoring for the first and only time in the inning. Florida A&M got on the board thanks to Weber’s RBI double with two outs.

GAME NOTES

» Tease and Morea combined to throw a four-hit shutout.

» FAMU’s highest scoring inning was the third, when it pushed one run across.

» Florida A&M took the lead at 1-0 in the bottom half of the third and never lost that advantage.

» Tease put together seven innings of scoreless ball for the Rattlers.

» The Rattlers out-hit the Panthers at a 9-4 clip.

» Florida A&M pitchers limited Prairie View A&M to just 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 35 Prairie View A&M hitters in the game, allowing seven ground balls and 14 fly balls while striking out five.

» Weber led the Rattlers at the plate, going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

» Prairie View A&M was led offensively by freshman Michael Burroughs, who went 1-for-2.

» Sophomore Matthew Krall led the Panthers pitching staff, throwing eight innings of one-run ball.

