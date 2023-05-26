VIEW ALL SCORES
Central State

Central State track star prepares for NCAA championship

Amarianna Lofton is second female student-athlete to represent Central State in the NCAA Div. II Outdoor Championships
Posted on

Courtesy of Central State Athletics

PUEBLO, Colorado – Amarianna Lofton will represent Central State University at this week’s NCAA Div. II Outdoor Track & Field National Championships this week.

Lofton, a freshman high jumper from Orlando, Florida, qualified for nationals with a mark of 1.73 meters (5′ 8″) during a meet at Slippery Rock University earlier in May. Her mark of 1.73m also set a new NCAA Div. II school record at CSU.

Amarianna Lofton

Amarianna Lofton has won five times in the event during the outdoor season for the Marauders, which included the SIAC Championships in Atlanta, Georgia. She is the second female student-athlete to qualify for the NCAA Div. II Outdoor Championships and will be the first Lady Marauder to compete on the NCAA Div. II national stage. Former CSU hurdler Donesha Cartwright qualified for nationals in 2020 but was unable to compete as the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lofton is scheduled to jump on Friday at 4:45 pm (MT)/6:45 pm (EST).

This year’s NCAA Div. II Outdoor Track & Field National Championships will be held at the Thunderbowl in Pueblo, Colorado. Colorado State University – Pueblo is serving as this year’s institutional host.

For live coverage of this year’s national championships, visit – https://gothunderwolves.com/sports/2023/3/29/2023-ncaa-diviison-ii-outdoor-track-and-field-championships.aspx

