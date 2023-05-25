National Battle of The Bands 2023 lineup features heavy hitters

By

HOUSTON, TEXAS (May 24, 2023): Event organizers for the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands announced that this year’s event will take place on Saturday, August 26 at NRG Stadium and will kick off at 6:00 p.m. CST. The event celebrates the rich culture of HBCU marching bands while focusing on generating scholarship dollars for participating HBCU bands and supporting the community through various initiatives.



“Pepsi is honored to enter its third year as title sponsor of the National Battle of the Bands, an inspiring and iconic

cultural event for the HBCU Band Community,” said Kent Montgomery, Senior Vice President of Industry Relations

and Multicultural Development. “As a firm believer in promoting the growth and development of HBCU students, this multi-year partnership provides a powerful platform to acknowledge the exceptional achievements of HBCUs nationwide, and unapologetically celebrate the world-class marching bands that bring tradition, unite generations and inspire future leaders.”

Derek Webber, National Battle of the Bands Creator and CEO, of Webber Marketing, states, “We are committed to

making a long-term difference in the communities we serve by collaborating with dynamic partners such as Pepsi, JP Morgan Chase, Cricket, and others on initiatives such as entrepreneur empowerment, job creation, feeding the homeless, youth leadership development, and education through our official events, which are FREE and open to the public.”





The NBOTB is the largest HBCU marching band event and the fourth-largest HBCU African American event in the country. Over 2,200 members from eight of the nation’s top marching bands will kick off their Fall marching band season while showcasing their unique style, talent, and sound. The 2023 marching band lineup includes:



 Florida A&M University, The Marching “100”

 Langston University, “Marching Pride” Band

 Mississippi Valley State University, Mean Green Marching Machine

 Norfolk State University, The Spartan “Legion” Marching Band

 Southern University, Human Jukebox

 Tennessee State University, Aristocrat of Bands

 Texas Southern University, “Ocean of Soul” Marching Band

 Virginia State University, Trojan Marching Explosion



“Our community is once again excited to welcome the nation’s best marching bands to Houston,” said Harris County

– Houston Sports Authority Vice President Chris Massey.



“The NBOTB continues to support our youth through arts

and entertainment, educational opportunities, and diversity programming. We are looking forward to continuing to

celebrate HBCU culture within the city and making this event bigger and better each year.”

The Trojan Explosion, VSU’s marching band, prepares to take the field for its 2022 homecoming.



To amplify the fan experience, this year’s Pepsi National Battle of the Bands has refreshed its website to provide a

more interactive user experience and will be introducing a brand-new mobile app. This app will grant fans seamless

access to event details, tickets, news, and information during the event weekend and throughout the year. Coupled with the extraordinary performances from our distinguished HBCU bands, the 2023 edition promises an electrifying celebration of HBCU culture and musical brilliance, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience for all attendees.



Early bird tickets for the National Battle of the Bands are now available for purchase at a discounted price of

just $20. This offer is available until Friday, May 26th, or while supplies last. Following the conclusion of the early bird sales period, regular ticket sales will commence on Tuesday, May 30, with prices starting at $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.nationalbattleofthebands.com



An exhilarating lineup of official events for the 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands kicks off on Friday, August 25.



The Emerging Experience Entrepreneur Conference, presented by J.P. Morgan Chase, will be an invaluable platform for entrepreneurs and the small business community to network, gain knowledge, and gain vital business insights and connections. Later in the day, the Pepsi Step and Stroll: Back on the Yard Kickoff at Texas Southern University will create an electrifying atmosphere on campus, complete with music, vendors, and a vibrant display of Greek camaraderie.



The momentum continues into Saturday, August 26, beginning with Feeding the Homeless, an NBOTB Cares

community initiative. Next, the HBCU S.T.E.M. College and Career Fair will pave the way for students and

professionals to explore unique college and career opportunities, and gain industry-specific insights. The weekend’s grand finale is the 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, which promises to be an unforgettable blend of thrilling entertainment and a rich showcase of HBCU culture, ensuring a resonant and memorable experience for all attendees.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the NBOTB visit http://www.nationalbattleofthebands.com/ and stay updated on social media at @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook/Instagram/TikTok/YouTube) /

@NationalBOTB (Twitter).

National Battle of The Bands 2023 lineup features heavy hitters