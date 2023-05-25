VIEW ALL SCORES
SWAC Tourney: Southern baseball defeats Bethune for next round

Southern pulled off a big win in the eighth inning to beat Bethune-Cookman in the SWAC Baseball Tournament
Courtesy of Southern Athletics

Atlanta, GA — Southern picked up three runs in the eighth inning to lift them over Bethune-Cookman on opening day of the 2023 SWAC Baseball Tournament. Final from Russ Chandler Stadium was 4-2.

Southern | Bethune-Cookman 
W:Nicholas Wilson (6-2) | S: Enrique Ozoa (5) L: Nolan Santos (7-4)

Wilson threw 99 pitches in seven innings giving only three hits and adding to his strike out with nine on the day.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • SU picked up one run in the fifth inning and started a three run rally in the eighth to take the lead and go ahead win to advance to the next round of the 2023 SWAC Baseball Tournament.
  • BCU scored two runs in the fourth inning and stalled the rest of the game.
  • Wilson pitched seven innings seeing 23 batters throwing 99 pitches, giving up 2 runs off three hits. 

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

  • Southern finished the night with eight hits and Bethune-Cookman finished the night with five hits.
  • SU finished the day with only one error, while BCU finished the day with two.
  • Southern left seven runners on base, while Bethune-Cookman left four.
  • Southern struck out nine times and Bethune-Cookman struck nine times.
  • JJ Rollon picked up the Jags first run of the day off Jaylen Armstrong double down the left field line. O’Neill BurgosGustavo Nava SanchezKhyle Radcliffe and Rollon scored one run each. 
  • Five different Jaguars batters recorded a hit. Nava Sanchez led the Jags with three hits each, while Armstrong finish the day with two hits. RadcliffeRollon and Tabb added one hits each.

UP NEXT
The Jaguars will be back on Wednesday evening in the 2023 SWAC Baseball Tournament as the face Grambling State University in Game 2 at 6PM.

