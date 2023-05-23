Green Bay Packers sign Jadakis Bonds. Who is he?

By

Nearly one month after going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, Jadakis Bonds has signed with the Green Bay Packers.



The former Hampton University star signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers prior to the start of Tuesday’s organized team activities (OTAs).

Here are five things you should know about Jadakis Bonds.

Yes, Jadakis Bonds’ name is inspired by the rapper



Bonds’ aunt picked out the name, and gave it a little twist.



“I was a real big fan of the Lox and really liked that name,” she told HBCU Gameday in 2021. “I just suggested it, and she was all for it. I made sure he only had one “S” not to be confused with the rapper.”

He’s from a small town you probably never heard of

Williamston, NC is a town located in northeast North Carolina, located off the Roanoke River. It had about 5,500 residents as of the 2020 census.

“You don’t really find too much out there. But that’s my home,” Bonds told HBCU Gameday at Big South Media Day in 2021. “I love the city. I put on for the city. That’s first and foremost. I’m really trying to put the city on the map.”

He was initially committed to East Carolina

Bonds was a two-sport athlete at Riverdale High School, and initially committed to East Carolina. But his grades became an issue, so he found his way to Hampton as Robert Prunty (a former ECU assistant) was about to become the head coach.

He was super productive at Hampton

Jadakis Bonds played in 40 games in four seasons for the Pirates, recording 180 receptions for 2,731 yards (15.2 avg.) and 34 touchdowns. Bonds also carried the ball four times for 53 yards (13.3 avg.) and a TD. He finished his college career with the school record for receiving touchdowns and was No. 3 in both receptions and receiving yards.



It’s been a month-long journey to get to the Green Bay Packers



After not being picked in April’s draft, Bonds was rumored to be headed to the San Francisco 49ers in the days that followed. But Bonds dispelled those reports, and eventually ended up at Washington Commanders rookie camp a few weeks back. He was impressive in Washington, but it appears the former Pirate will attempt to put his anchor down in Green Bay. He is currently one of 11 receivers for Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers sign Jadakis Bonds. Who is he?