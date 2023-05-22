Oklahoma football transfer headed to North Carolina A&T

Former Oklahoma football safety Damon Harmon is taking his talents to North Carolina A&T.
The former four-star prospect announced his commitment to NC A&T on Sunday.
A four-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals and a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports, Damon Harmon was highly regarded coming out of Highland Springs High School in the Richmond, VA area. He recorded four interceptions and two forced fumbles as Highland Spring recorded five shutouts and allowed just 4.4 points per game en route to 9-1 record and state-runner-up finish in the spring of 2021.
Harmon was a Power Five-level prospect, with Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee among the schools he considered before committing to Oklahoma football.
He played primarily on special teams as a freshman in 2021, but saw an increase in action at safety in 2022 as he played in 10 games and made two starts. Harmon finished the year with 18 tackles, with five coming against Kent State.
Like many of his teammates, Harmon hit the transfer portal. When he did so in April, he was the seventh defensive back from Oklahoma football to end up in the transfer portal.
Harmon has decided to join a rebuilding North Carolina A&T football program under new head coach Vincent Brown. That program now includes one of his former Highland Spring teammates Rashaud Pernell. The former Liberty defensive end committed to A&T earlier this month and made it clear he was pushing for Harmon to join him via Twitter on Sunday.
“Y’all know I’m always recruiting,” Harmon tweeted after the announcement was made.