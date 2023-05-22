VIEW ALL SCORES
Colonial Athletic Association

Oklahoma football transfer headed to North Carolina A&T

Former Oklahoma safety Damon Harmon is headed back east to join a high school teammate at NC A&T.
Posted on

Former Oklahoma football safety Damon Harmon is taking his talents to North Carolina A&T.

The former four-star prospect announced his commitment to NC A&T on Sunday.

A four-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals and a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports, Damon Harmon was highly regarded coming out of Highland Springs High School in the Richmond, VA area. He recorded four interceptions and two forced fumbles as Highland Spring recorded five shutouts and allowed just 4.4 points per game en route to 9-1 record and state-runner-up finish in the spring of 2021. 

Harmon was a Power Five-level prospect, with Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee among the schools he considered before committing to Oklahoma football.

He played primarily on special teams as a freshman in 2021, but saw an increase in action at safety in 2022 as he played in 10 games and made two starts. Harmon finished the year with 18 tackles, with five coming against Kent State. 

Like many of his teammates, Harmon hit the transfer portal. When he did so in April, he was the seventh defensive back from Oklahoma football to end up in the transfer portal. 

North Carolina A&T Damon Harmon

Harmon has decided to join a rebuilding North Carolina A&T football program under new head coach Vincent Brown. That program now includes one of his former Highland Spring teammates Rashaud Pernell. The former Liberty defensive end committed to A&T earlier this month and made it clear he was pushing for Harmon to join him via Twitter on Sunday.

“Y’all know I’m always recruiting,” Harmon tweeted after the announcement was made.

Oklahoma football transfer headed to North Carolina A&T
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Shane Hooks, Jackson State Shane Hooks, Jackson State
272
Jackson State

Auburn football lands Jackson State football transfer
59
2023 Football

Albany State releases 2023 schedule with multiple player cards
Keyshawn James Fayetteville State Keyshawn James Fayetteville State
51
CIAA

CFL squad signs Keyshawn James, former HBCU star
48
Commentary

Commentary: It’s past time for a transgender athlete division in sports
72
Jackson State

Three Jackson State track stars to compete in NCAA East Regional
To Top
X