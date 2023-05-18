Former Liberty DE commits to North Carolina A&T

In a recent transfer portal grab, North Carolina A&T football picked up former Liberty defensive end Rashaud Pernell.
Pernell carries four years of eligibility with him to North Carolina A&T.
Rashuad Pernell comes from Highland Springs, Va. where he attended Highland Springs High School. As a defensive end, Pernell was a big disruption in the opposing team’s backfield.
For the Springers, Pernell had 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and 58 tackles. Breaking down these tackles; 40 were solo and 18 were assists.
Pernell was selected as a first-team All-Region 5C honoree for his impact on the field. On 247sports, the defensive end was ranked No. 730 in the 2022 recruiting class, and No. 17 in Virginia. As a three-star prospect, Pernell had a multitude of scholarship offers from various schools including Wake Forest, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, and West Virginia.
Rashaud Pernell was originally committed to Virginia Tech in 2022 but the Highlands football star reopened his commitment after being released from the team. In an interview with Richmond Times, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry told reporters he wasn’t comfortable with bringing Pernell onto the team.
“We had a good conversation with his coach at Highland Springs. We wish Rashaud a lot of luck and I’ve recommended him to a couple of places that called. He needed to do some things before I was comfortable with him being here.”
In the summer of 2022, Pernell signed with Liberty University but unfortunately didn’t see any action. But that shouldn’t be an issue in Aggie territory where new head coach Vincent Brown is loading up with talent as the Aggies play their first season in the Colonial Athletic Association.