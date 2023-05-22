CFL squad signs Keyshawn James, former HBCU star

By

Keyshawn James, a former CIAA Defensive Player of The Year, is taking his talents to the CFL.





The former Fayetteville State defensive lineman signed with the Toronto Argonauts on May 18. Earlier this year he signed with the Ottawa Redblacks of the CFL.

We’ve signed DL Keyshawn James. pic.twitter.com/pn5IKnwSb4 — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) May 18, 2023

Keyshawn James was a decorated standout of the Fayetteville State football program from 2017 through 2021. The 6-3, 280-pound native of Cayce, SC made an immediate impact for FSU during his freshman campaign. After collecting 62 total tackles of which 8.5 were for a loss of 52 yards, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) named James to the 2017 All-Rookie Team. He made All-Conference again in 2019 and 2021.

For his senior season, Keyshawn led NCAA Division II with 23.5 tackles for a loss and ranks sixth in the nation with 1.05 sacks per game. His 10.5 sacks are tied at the top of the conference. The defensive lineman helped Fayetteville State lead the CIAA in scoring defense at 12 points per game and total defense at 203.1 yards per game during the regular season.





Keyshawn James played with Kansas City Chiefs starting defensive back Joshua Williams, who was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. James had a tryout with the New England Patriots before going the CFL path.

