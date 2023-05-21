Auburn football lands Jackson State football transfer

For the second time in a month former Jackson State football star Shane Hooks has committed to an SEC football program, as he is headed to join Auburn football.
Hooks, Jackson State’s leading receiver in 2022, has committed to Auburn football. He previously committed to Ole Miss before de-committing and eventually heading East.
The Orlando, FL native started his career at Ohio back in 2018. He played in four games before being redshirted. He came back with a solid 2019 campaign in which he caught 26 passes for 515 yards (19.8 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. He played in three games in 2020, catching eight passes and one touchdown.
Both Jackson State football and Florida A&M pounced on Hooks as soon as he hit the transfer portal in Dec. 2020. He would go on to choose JSU and its new head coach Deion Sanders.
Shane Hooks saw his first action with Jackson State football in fall 2021, finishing sixth on the team with 16 receptions in just six games to go along with two touchdowns as JSU claimed the SWAC title and made its way to the Celebration Bowl.
The 2022 season would be a breakout one for Hooks, as he led the team in receptions (66), yards (775) and touchdowns (10), becoming Shedeur Sanders’ favorite target. Hooks had four games where he caught two touchdown passes (Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman, Texas Southern and Southern), and had a career day with five catches for 104 yards in that SWAC Championship Game against Southern.
There was some speculation that Hooks might join Deion Sanders and Co. in Colorado. But he looks to be settled in the SEC as a member of Auburn football.