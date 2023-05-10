Pittsburgh Steelers invite Morgan State RB to camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long history of giving HBCU players a chance at the next level, and now there is a new name to add to the list.
Morgan State running back Alfonzo Graham has accepted an invite to the Steelers’ minicamp.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are apparently looking for depth behind Najee Harris, and Graham at least has them curious despite being a little light in the pocket at 5’9, 180 pounds. That’s still a few inches taller and a few pounds heavier than Tarik Cohen, another former MEAC back who did pretty well in the pros.
The Baltimore native started his career at JUCO before landing at his hometown HBCU.
Alfonzo Graham kicked off his Morgan State career with a solid 2021 season. He rushed for 506 yards on 54 carries and scored five touchdowns. He demonstrated breakaway ability, coming up with runs of 70 and 86 yards against Delaware State and Georgetown, respectively.
He really broke through 2022 season when he ranked among the FCS leaders in rushing with 1,150 yards (No. 16) and ran for eight touchdowns while averaging just under six yards per rush. That season he topped the 100-yard mark in five games, including a season-high 203-yard outing against Norfolk State (Oct. 8) and was named MEAC Co-Player of the Week.