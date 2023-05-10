HBCU quarterback invited to Commanders rookie minicamp

Courtesy of Norfolk State Athletics
NORFOLK, Va. | Norfolk State University quarterback Jaylan Adams received an invitation to attend rookie minicamp from the Washington Commanders of the National Football League (NFL).
Jaylan Adams, a 5-foot-10, 184-pound native of Johnson City, Tenn., came to Norfolk State as a transfer from The Citadel.
During his time at The Citadel Adams appeared in 34 games passing from 1350 yards in 178 attempts, completing 84. Adams succeeded with 21 touchdowns. In the 2021 season the quarterback led the Bulldogs with 948 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 4.3 yards per carry.
Last season in Adams’ only season for the Green and Gold, he played in 10 games, passing for 417 yards in 40 attempts, with four touchdown passes. On the ground, Adams amassed 175 yards on 36 carries, with one score. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry and had a long of 63 yards against North Carolina A&T State.
The Washington Commanders will conduct rookie minicamp, beginning Thursday May 11. The NFL team as an organization is seeking to fill a 90-man offseason roster.