By

Former Howard University star Elijah Hawkins has decided to take his talents to the Big Ten.



Hawkins, one of the catalysts for Howard’s 2023 title and program turnaround, is transferring to Minnesota. He made his announcement via social media on Monday afternoon.

A DC native, Elijah Hawkins played a big role in the Howard University turnaround over the past two seasons. He averaged 13.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game as a freshman during the 2021-2022 campaign. He scored in double figures 22 times, including Howard’s final eight games of the season, as he was named the MEAC Rookie of the Year.

His sophomore numbers were similar for Howard as he averaged 12.9 points and six assists per game, but his shooting percentages went up to 44.1 percent from the field and a sizzling 46.6 percent from the 3-point line as Howard captured the MEAC regular season title for the first time in over 35 years and the MEAC Tournament for the first time since 1991.

Howard was hit with departures from Steve Settle and Jordan Woods along with Elijah Hawkins deflecting to the transfer portal following the team’s impressive season.



He now heads to a Minnesota program that was the worst in the Big Ten in 2022-2023. Minnesota finished dead-last in the Big Ten with a 9-22 record, recording just two wins against conference opponents.

Big Ten program lands Howard University leading scorer