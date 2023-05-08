Jackson State University student-athletes shine in latest APR report

By

Winning in competition starts with winning in the classroom, and Jackson State University student-athletes continue to shine academically, as evidenced by the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate report (APR) announced this week.

The Academic Progress Rate (APR) holds institutions accountable for the academic progress of their student-athletes through a team-based metric that accounts for the eligibility and retention of each student-athlete each semester.



In the multi-year report, the Jackson State volleyball and bowling teams each earned a perfect score of 1000 for the 2021-22 year. Every JSU athletics program achieved above the NCAA-mandated multi-year score of 930 during the 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 seasons.

A Jackson State supporter flies the flag high. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

“Our student-athletes continue to shine in all areas here at Jackson State University,” said JSU Vice President / Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “Their continued dedication to their academic pursuits is the foundation of our athletics success. They are to be congratulated and celebrated for their achievements in the classroom.”



In addition to the two teams noted above with perfect scores, men’s tennis scored 990, women’s track 984, softball 977, women’s cross country and women’s soccer each with 975, women’s basketball 974, women’s tennis 965, men’s basketball 957, men’s track 950, men’s cross country 945, baseball 944, and football 943.



For the 2021-22 year, men’s tennis, volleyball, women’s track, and bowling all had perfect single-year APR scores of 1000.

