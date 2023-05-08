2023 Black College World Series seeding finalized

By

(Pompano Beach, FL) Eight teams were recently announced for participation in the 2023 Black College World Series and now the tournament seeding is locked in place.

Albany State baseball finished its season with a 35-10 overall record placing them in the tournament as the No. 1 seed In the NCAA Division II bracket. Joining the DII bracket is Savannah State which enters as the No. 2 seed with a 33-12 record.

Bluefield State will be the No. 3 seed. Big Blues finished the season 24-23 winning 12 of its last thirteen ball games. Edward Waters will be the No. 4 seed and will have a shot to defend its 2022 Black College national title. The Tigers finished the season 24-22.

In the NAIA, Rust completed the regular season with a 23-23 record and earns the No. 1 seed in the NAIA bracket. Wiley College, with a 21-20 record, is slated as the No. 2 seed, followed by Paine College 14-13 as the No. 3 seed, and Florida Memorial, the No. 4 seed.

The eight teams will take to the diamond starting May 10, 2023. No. 1 Albany State will play No. 4 Edward Waters in the NCAA Division II bracket while No. 2 Savannah State will face off against No. 3 Bluefield State. No. 1 Rust will face No. 4 Florida Memorial in the NAIA bracket and No. 2 Wiley will compete against No. 3 Paine College.

The brackets look like this:

NCAA Division II Bracket:

No. 1 Albany State vs No. 4 Edward Waters

No. 2 Savannah State vs No. 3 Bluefield State

NAIA Bracket:

No. 1 Rust vs No. 4 Florida Memorial

No. 2 Wiley vs No. 3 Paine.

Here is the full 2023 Black College World Series opening day schedule:

(Please note the schedule)

DAY 1 WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, 2023

Gm. 1 – Albany State vs Edward Waters (9:00 a.m.) (NCAA DII)

Gm. 1 – Rust vs Florida Memorial (12:30 p.m.) (NAIA)

Gm. 2 – Savannah State vs Bluefield State (4:00 p.m.) (NCAA DII)

Gm. 2 – Wiley vs Paine (7:30 p.m.) (NAIA)

*May 13, 2022: Games could get played on Sunday if inclement weather pushes the tournament back for a day.

The 2023 Black College World Series Presented by Tyson Foods games will be played at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, AL, home of the Montgomery Biscuits Major League Baseball Double-A affiliate the Tampa Bay Rays. Games will be live streamed by Woodlawn Entertainment on the Black College Nines Tournament Central Page, YouTube and Facebook pages, and Black College Championships website blackcollegechampionships.com.

