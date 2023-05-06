By

Former Jackson State football star and graduate Nyles Gaddy is headed back to the SEC.



Gaddy announced his commitment to the University of Missouri on Saturday via social media. This announcement comes less than a week after he hit the transfer portal.

I like to announce I’m committing to the University of Missouri. #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/tgeiXiJMWE — Nyles Gaddy (@GatStax) May 6, 2023

Nyles Gaddy was one of the first FBS transfers to come to Jackson State football when Deion Sanders took over as head coach in the fall of 2020. The 6’4, 240 pound Nashville, TN native started his career as a walk-on at Tennessee but was one of the building blocks under the Sanders’ regime. Gaddy played in all 12 games during the fall of 2021, recording 34 tackles with four sacks and one interception as JSU won the SWAC title.



Gaddy took on a bigger role during the 2022 season, recording 40 tackles overall and 11 tackles for loss — including seven sacks — and forcing a pair of fumbles. He had a sack in the SWAC Championship Game against Southern but did not suit up for JSU in the Celebration Bowl for reportedly violating team rules. He watched on the sideline as JSU fell 41-34 to finish the season 12-1.

Gaddy is one of several former Jackson State players to land in the SEC since Deion Sanders bolted for Colorado. Juriante Davis, another former Jackson State star, committed to Texas A&M last month. Former Jackson State wide receiver Shane Hooks initially committed to Ole Miss, but has since pulled his commitment.

SEC program lands former Jackson State football star