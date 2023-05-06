North Carolina Central University player passes at 22

By

North Carolina Central University mourns the loss of men’s basketball student-athlete Devin Butts, who passed away on Friday, May 5, at the age of 22.

“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Devin. This is a devastating tragedy for our team, fans, and the entire NCCU community,” said NCCU men’s basketball head coach LeVelle Moton.



North Carolina Central guard Devin Butts takes a shot. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

“Devin will always be remembered as an incredible teammate that had an infectious smile at all times. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family and those who were blessed to know him.”

A native of Macon, Georgia, Butts averaged 5.4 points in 17 appearances this past season for North Carolina Central University, including a memorable 15-point performance on five made 3-pointers in the team’s MEAC Championship quarterfinals victory over Delaware State on March 8. He was on track to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Behavioral and Social Sciences this summer.



Butts was a two-time All-State selection by multiple outlets, and was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com. He started his career at Mississippi State, and later played for Louisiana.

