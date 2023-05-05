Grambling State football packs roster with transfer pickups

Hue Jackson and Grambling State football have been racking up talent from the NCAA transfer portal. Lets take a look at some of the players the Tigers have coming to campus this fall.
MARQUIS HARRIS
On May 01, former Arkansas State WR Marquis Harris committed to Grambling State. Hailing from Bossier, Louisiana Harris was a three-sport varsity athlete at Bossier High School; competing in football, basketball, and soccer. For football Harris recorded 24 receptions for 410 yards and 10 touchdowns during his senior year.
In April 2022, Harris announced his original commitment to Grambling State but three months late the high school senior flipped his commitment to Arkansas State. In an interview with Wesley Boone from KTAL News, Harris explained his reasoning for the flip.
“Well, I’ve been searching for schools because (Grambling State) only offered me a preferred walk-on,” said Harris. “Arkansas State wanted me, they invited me to their camp to show my talent. At the end, they offered me a full-ride.”
During his first and only season with Arkansas State, the freshman wide receiver didn’t record any playing time for the Wolves. Now coming back to Grambling State, Harris carries with him three years of eligibility.
ANDREW JONES
The Tigers recently received a commitment from former four-star Memphis linebacker Andrew Jones.
Jones comes from Marrero, La. where he attended John Ehret High School. In his junior year, the linebacker recorded 142 tackles, including 42 for loss helping the team achieve an 8-1 record. In Louisiana, Jones was ranked the 11th-best prospect in the state. By 247sports he was also nationally ranked as the 13th-best inside linebacker.
For Memphis, Jones was the 10th-highest-rated recruit to commit according to 247sports. Before officially committing to Memphis the linebacker received offers from SMU, Florida State, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Georgia, Texas, and Arizona.
During the 2022 season as a redshirt freshman, Jones saw action in 10 games for the Tigers. In the year the linebacker completed four tackles, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.
TJ STOREY
In a recent transfer portal pickup GSU claimed JUCO offensive lineman Tajesston “TJ” Storey.
Storey is a product of Ripley High School from Ripley, Mississippi. As a varsity starter Storey completed 56 total tackles in his 11 played games.
The Mississippi native started his collegiate career at Coahoma Community College. In his career Storey saw action in 15 games at offensive lineman. In 2022, Storey earned First Team All-MACCC North after averaging nearing 400 yard per game.
ERRON BEAN
Erron Bean a former offensive lineman from Louisiana Tech University. Bean entered the transfer portal with three remaining years of eligibility.
Coming from Shreveport, Louisiana, Bean attended Huntington High School where he participated in both football and track and field. In his high school carrer the offensive lineman was named 2020 LSWA Class 4A all-state honorable mention. 247sports had him listed as a three-star strong-side defensive end.
Before committing to LA Tech, the offensive lineman received other offers from Louisiana-Lafayette, McNeese State and Northeastern State. During his freshman year, Bean didn’t see any action on the field; concluding his time LA Tech and entering the transfer portal on April 25, 2023.