By

Two HBCU veterans will get another chance to show scouts what they can do at the G League Elite camp, ahead of the NBA Draft.

Norfolk State guard Joe Bryant Jr. and Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Shawn Doss Jr. have both been invited to the G-League Elite camp.



The G-League Elite camp is a three-day event that gives NBA Draft prospects an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives. The athletes will participate separately in five-on-five games and strength and agility drills.



While the event is tied to the G League, there is a larger opportunity around the bend.

A select number of players from the draft-eligible group will be invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine later on in the week based on their performance in the NBA G League Elite Camp.



Bryant and Doss are two veterans who have consistently been amongst the best guards in the MEAC and SWAC, respectively.

Joe Bryant Jr. is a two-time MEAC Player of The Year. He averaged 17.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his final season at Norfolk State, leading the team to the MEAC title game for the third consecutive season. He put up 18 points in the championship game, but NSU fell 65-64.

Doss averaged a career-high 17.7 points during the 2022-2023 season at Arkanas-Pine Bluff. He returned to the program after spending a year at SIU Edwardsville, where he averaged 12 points per game on 42 percent shooting.

No HBCU player has been selected in the NBA Draft since Norfolk State’s Kyle O’Quinn, who was selected in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

NBA Draft Combine in reach for pair of HBCU players