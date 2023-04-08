By

Norfolk State guard Joe Bryant Jr. will get a chance to show what he can do at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament this week.



According to NSU head coach Robert Jones, Bryant, the two-time reigning MEAC Player of The Year, has been invited to the historically prestigious showcase. He was originally listed as an alternate.

The Portsmouth Invitational is one of two NBA pre-draft camps, and it is the longest-running of the two as it has been on-going since 1953. Since its inception it has been a place for players from small colleges to showcase their skills in front of NBA Scouts. That includes several former NBA players from HBCUs like Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, Avery Johnson and Ben Wallace as well as former NSU star Kyle O’Quinn.

Joe Bryant sinks a 3-pointer against Coppin State.

Bryant averaged 17.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his final season at Norfolk State, leading the team to the MEAC title game for the third consecutive season. He put up 18 points in the championship game, but NSU fell 65-64.

Since then, Joe Bryant has played in a pair of All-Star in Houston during the Final Four games to show off his talents. The first was the Reese’s All-Star Game. Bryant finished with a game-high 22 points, including a game-tying three-pointer with three seconds left in regulation, sending the event to overtime. The performance earned him Most Valuable Player honors of the East team. Two days later he competed in the second-annual HBCU All-Star Game.

Joe Bryant Jr.’s pro prospects looking up as he gets PIT invite