HBCU Apparel brand prepping for Shark Tank

Tones of Melanin, a very popular brand within the HBCU Community, is taking its talent to Shark Tank. This very trendy online clothing brand provides a spread of stylish apparel and accessories for just about every HBCU. Recently, the company received major news!

Company founder Ashley Jones posted an emotional video announcing that Tones of Melanin was selected to be on the very popular show “Shark Tank” via Twitter. For any business looking for the chance to expand, this show is that moment. The owner simple called this opportunity “an answered prayer.”

Now if you’ve been living under a rock and have never heard of this television show, here’s the premise. Shark Tank peremired in 2009 and it is a business reality television show. The show features entrepreneurs delivering business pitches to a panel of five venture capitalists, who are referred to as “sharks,” and determining whether to invest in their companies.

You can catch Tones of Melanin pitching its business plan to the “sharks” Friday, May 19 on ABC. Wishing the company all the luck and sucess.

HBCUs GO INTO THE TANK

This isn’t the first time that a brand connected with an HBCU has made it in front of the “sharks.” Everything Legendary is a black-owned vegan meat company birthed from a Bowie State alum. After its appearance on the show 2021 and successfully securing an investment, Everything Legendary began to sky rocket.

Just recently, the company announced its new partnership with Bowie State University where it will house a vegan burger and taco bar for the student body to enjoy.

