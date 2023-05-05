VIEW ALL SCORES
Bowie State

HBCU Apparel brand prepping for Shark Tank

Posted on

Tones of Melanin, a very popular brand within the HBCU Community, is taking its talent to Shark Tank. This very trendy online clothing brand provides a spread of stylish apparel and accessories for just about every HBCU. Recently, the company received major news!

Company founder Ashley Jones posted an emotional video announcing that Tones of Melanin was selected to be on the very popular show “Shark Tank” via Twitter. For any business looking for the chance to expand, this show is that moment. The owner simple called this opportunity “an answered prayer.”

Now if you’ve been living under a rock and have never heard of this television show, here’s the premise. Shark Tank peremired in 2009 and it is a business reality television show. The show features entrepreneurs delivering business pitches to a panel of five venture capitalists, who are referred to as “sharks,” and determining whether to invest in their companies.

You can catch Tones of Melanin pitching its business plan to the “sharks” Friday, May 19 on ABC. Wishing the company all the luck and sucess.

Shark Tank

HBCUs GO INTO THE TANK

This isn’t the first time that a brand connected with an HBCU has made it in front of the “sharks.” Everything Legendary is a black-owned vegan meat company birthed from a Bowie State alum. After its appearance on the show 2021 and successfully securing an investment, Everything Legendary began to sky rocket.

Just recently, the company announced its new partnership with Bowie State University where it will house a vegan burger and taco bar for the student body to enjoy.

HBCU, Tones of Melanin
HBCU Apparel brand prepping for Shark Tank
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

481
Pro Football

Joe Biden blamed, Donald Trump praised for HBCU NFL Draft numbers
Rory Mcllroy Rory Mcllroy
162
Golf

Rory Mcllroy helps give HBCU golfers a taste of the big-time
532
2023 Football

NFL Draft: Isaiah Bolden carrying “chip on shoulder” for all HBCUs
Joe Bryant Joe Bryant
131
MEAC

NBA Draft Combine in reach for pair of HBCU players
918
2023 Football

Former 3-star recruit transfers to Mississippi Valley State
To Top
X