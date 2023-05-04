SEC WR transfers to Grambling State

The 2023 football season is on the horizon and Grambling State has dipped into the transfer portal and picked up former University of Tennessee wide receiver Nigel Lanier.
Coming to Louisiana with 3 years of eligibility, Lanier went to Twitter to make his transfer announcement.
Grambling State wasted no time in pursuing the redshirt sophomore. Lanier was sitting in the NCAA transfer portal for less than five days before the Tigers snatched him up. The Huntsville, Alabama native scripted a heartfelt farewell to the Vols on social media before exiting the SEC school.
““Lastly, I want to say thank you to Vol nation for making my experience here better than I ever could have imagined it to be, and with that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility,” Lanier announced.
Sitting at 6-0, 190 pounds Nigel Lanier is a product of North Jackson High School. During his senior year, the wide receiver had a 11 touchdowns for a total of 588 yards. On defense, Lanier had 11 tackles; eight solo and three assisted.
Lanier joined Tennessee in June of 2021 as a preferred walk-on. During his two seasons with the Vols, the wide receiver didn’t log any stats.
Before leaving Rocky Top, Lainer touched the field for the 2023 Orange and White game, catching two passes for 17 yards. Though the the Alabama native didn’t get much time on the field, he managed to excel in the classroom. Nigel Lanier was a part of the record break 91 players added to the Fall 2022 SEC Honor Roll.
Grambling State recently took a hit to its wide receiver depth chart when prized prospect Phaizon Wilson hit the transfer portal. Picking up Lanier could be a possible filler for the Tigers’ hole for the upcoming football season.