Nyles Gaddy is the Jackson State football star to hit the transfer portal this spring.



Gaddy has entered the transfer portal for the second time since Deion Sanders left for Colorado.

Nyles Gaddy was one of the first FBS transfers to come to Jackson State football when Deion Sanders took over as head coach in the fall of 2020. The 6’4, 240 pound Nashville, TN native started his career as a walk-on at Tennessee but was one of the building blocks under the Sanders’ regime. Gaddy played in all 12 games during the fall of 2021, recording 34 tackles with four sacks and one interception as JSU won the SWAC title.

Former Jackson State football linebacker Nyles Gaddy hugs his father following the 2022 SWAC Championship Game victory.

Gaddy took on a bigger role during the 2022 season, recording 40 tackles overall and 11 tackles for loss — including seven sacks — and forcing a pair of fumbles. He had a sack in the SWAC Championship Game against Southern but did not suit up for JSU in the Celebration Bowl for reportedly violating team rules. He watched on the sideline as JSU fell 41-34 to finish the season 12-1.

After a brief stint in the transfer portal, Gaddy announced he was staying at JSU.

“We’re focused on getting to the Celebration Bowl,” Gaddy said in March during spring practice. “That’s the main thing we’re talking about — start in Atlanta, finish in Atlanta.”



If Gaddy is to start this season in Atlanta, it won’t be with Jackson State. Meanwhile, Colorado has lots of room on its defense.



Jackson State football loses star Nyles Gaddy to portal