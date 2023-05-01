Florida A&M University lands local star from Bethune-Cookman

Florida A&M University football is still making things shake in the transfer portal. Recently, the Rattlers snagged Florida boy and former Bethune Cookman wide receiver Marcus Riley.
Riley went to his personal Twitter to drop a hype video, announcing his return to his home city, Tallahassee.
In April, Riley entered the transfer portal. In a heartfelt announcement he said leaving Bethune-Cookman for his last year of eligibility was a hard decision.
““First, I would like to thank Bethune-Cookman for allowing me to further my education and get my Degree. I want to thank Coach (Terry) Sims and his coaching staff for giving me another opportunity to chase my dreams.”
Ranked as the No. 67 player in Florida, Riley threw for over 3,500 yards during his high school career at Rickards High.
After passing offers from UCF, USF, Southern Mississippi, Kentucky, Florida State, Mississippi, Nebraska, and Florida, Marcus Riley debuted his collegiate career at Louisville University. In his one season in 2018 the wide receiver appeared in six games. Riley caught one pass for six yards and rushed for nine yards.
As the leading receiver for the Wildcats in 2022, the redshirt senior caught 39 passes for 563 yards and five touchdowns. His most notable performance of the season came on Oct. 29 in a 58-48 defeat against Prairie View, where he recorded nine receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns.
This is a big pickup for Florida A&M University. Recently the program added weight when Former LSU offensive lineman Kardell Thomas made the committed to continue his career at FAMU. This year the Rattlers are aiming to gain momentum and dominance in the SWAC, and commits like this could be the answer.