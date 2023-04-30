VIEW ALL SCORES
Pro Football

XFL Championship to feature Reggie Barlow’s D.C. Defenders

The D.C. Defenders, led by former Alabama State star and CIAA championship-winning coach Reggie Barlow, are headed to the XFL title game.
Posted on

The XFL Championship Game is set, and HBCU legend and former coach Reggie Barlow has his D.C. Defenders in it.

The Washington Defenders beat the Seattle Sea Horses 37-21 at Audi Field to take the XFL North Division Championship.  The defenders will take on the Arlington Renegades on May 13th at the Alamodome.

The Defenders are currently 9-1 in the first season of the revived league. The team features HBCU alumni like Alcorn State’s Chris Blair as well as former Grambling State/Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom.The previous Defenders team was coached by Pep Hamilton, another former HBCU player.

Barlow coached five seasons at Virginia State, leading it to the 2017 CIAA title, before leaving for the XFL this spring. His record at VSU was 34-16 including a 5-5 season in 2021.

Reggie Barlow previously coached at his alma mater, Alabama State, from 2007 through 2014 going 49-42. He was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1996 and went on to play eight seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver while returning kicks. After five seasons in Jacksonville, he spent two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one with the Oakland Raiders.

“I am who I am because of HBCU, because of Alabama State giving me an opportunity to come there to play college football,” Reggie Barlow explained on ESPN’s First Take. “Also giving me the opportunity to come back and be the head coach. I learned so much from Alabama State, that experience, and then I was able to go on to Virginia State, which is a fine university that gave me an opportunity to continue to be a better coach, to continue to learn my craft.”

XFL Championship to feature Reggie Barlow’s D.C. Defenders
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

JSU New England Patriots JSU New England Patriots
97
featured

Why Isaiah Bolden was the only HBCU player drafted
794
Bands

Virginia State names new director for the Trojan Explosion Marching Band
880
FAMU

Dallas Cowboys quickly scoop up FAMU’s Isaiah Land after NFL Draft
Jackson State football, Nyles Gaddy Jackson State football, Nyles Gaddy
55
Jackson State

Jackson State football loses star Nyles Gaddy to portal
989
Alabama A&M

Alabama State University to out-earn AAMU by a long shot in classic deals
To Top
X