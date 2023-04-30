2023 HBCU Gameday NFL UDFA Tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft is over and with only one HBCU football player getting their name called in Kansas City. The majority of HBCU NFL prospects are signing undrafted free agent deals (UDFA). The HBCU Gameday UDFA Tracker will monitor HBCU prospects who sign NFL contracts as undrafted free agents (UDFA). Bookmark this list as it will be updated often as guys continue to sign.
ANDREW FARMER – LANE COLLEGE
AUBREY MILLER – JACKSON STATE
The SWAC Defensive Player of the Year has signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.
ISAIAH LAND – FLORIDA A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –– Florida A&M football great Isaiah Land signed as a UDFA with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.
“Although today didn’t go as we had hoped, we are so proud of Isaiah and extremely excited for his future in the NFL!” said Head Coach Willie Simmons. “He is undoubtedly a part of a great organization with the Dallas Cowboys that definitely understands the value of FAMU Rattlers with its history of drafting and signing players from the Highest of Seven Hills. Isaiah has played with a chip on his shoulder his entire life, and this just gives him more motivation to keep it!”
Isaiah Land was a part of Coach Simmons first signing class in 2018 and became a nationwide household name during the 2021 season as he recorded a nation-leading 19 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss as Land went on to win the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award as the best defensive player in FCS. In 2022, Land had 7.5 sacks and 11.5 sacks in eight games after facing injuries throughout the season.
This marks the second straight year the Dallas Cowboys have signed a Rattler after signing Markquese Bell following the 2022 NFL Draft.
DAVIS HAGANS – VIRGINIA STATE
SHAQ DAVIS – SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
MARK EVANS – ARKANSAS PINE-BLUFF
DE’JAHN WARREN – JACKSON STATE
The former Jackson State defensive back signed with the Chicago Bears
JOSHUA PRYOR – BOWIE STATE
The Baltimore native signed with Washington Commanders
DALLAS DANIELS – JACKSON STATE
The record-setting wide receiver signed with the Denver Broncos
CAMRON PETERSON – SOUTHERN
The heavy hitter signed with the Baltimore Ravens
RICKY LEE – NORTH CAROLINA A&T
The starter at offensive tackle for North Carolina A&T signed with the Carolina Panthers
XAVIER SMITH – FLORIDA A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –– Florida A&M football great Xavier Smith signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent.
“I can’t say enough about Xavier Smith and how elated I am for him!” said Head Coach Willie Simmons. “The Los Angeles Rams are getting one of the best all-around young men I’ve ever coached! I can say with full confidence that no one will outwork him.”
Xavier Smith joined the Rattlers as a walk on and proved to be one of the greatest ever to wear the Orange and Green. In four seasons Smith had 280 receptions for 3,623 yards and 29 touchdowns. Smith also had 647 career return yards, 155 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and one passing touchdown. In his final game, Smith caught and threw a touchdown as he was named the MVP of the Florida Classic.
Xavier Smith joins Isaiah Land to join NFL teams as undrafted free agents this year.
EMANUEL WILSON – FORT VALLEY STATE
The running back signed with the Denver Broncos
JADAKIS BONDS – HAMPTON
The touchdown-leading receiver signed with the San Francisco 49ers
CLAUDIN CHERELUS – ALCORN STATE
The Golden Gate, FL signed with the New York Jets. Right after signing, the linebacker retweeted sports reporter Brad Stainbrook saying “Words can’t explain, I’ve been been delayed but not denied!!”
DJ GOLATT – BOWIE STATE
The transfer quarterback signed with the Baltimore Ravens