Fisk University upgrades campus with multi-million dollar donation

After breaking the ceremonial ground for the Roland G. Parrish Center for Career Planning and Development in April 2018, Fisk University officially conducted its ribbon-cutting ceremony. This new building is the first upgrade for the campus in 49 years.

Funded by a $3 million contribution from Roland G. Parrish, a Dallas, TX philanthropist and businessman. This center is a two-story building with a total area of 10,605 square feet.

Through his company, Parrish Restaurants Ltd., the CEO owns 25 McDonalds in Dallas and surrounding areas. In 2021 and 2022, Parrish Restaurant Ltd. was the Dallas Business Journal’s, second largest Black-owned firm in North Texas.

In an interview with Nashville Business Journal Parrish said as he visited Fisk University, it was the school’s leadership that ignited his wanting to be a part of the team pushing Fisk’s growth. “Fisk is a winning team. To me, it’s the same positive vibe you get from an athletic team being successful. Here we have a mix of an educational institution and business-savvy individuals who’ve come together to create a win-win situation for the university,” Parrish said.

For Fisk, the Center for career planning and Development provides tailored career guidance, resources, and pragmatic services to enhance students’ competitiveness in the job market by equipping them with the essential skills.

This new building is just the tip of the iceberg for Fisk; the university is planning to add multiple additions to the campus.

