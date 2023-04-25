VIEW ALL SCORES
Howard Kenneth Blakeney to speak at USA Basketball Academy

Howard MBB’s Kenneth Blakeney will be dropping gems at this year’s USA Basketball Coaching Academy
USA Basketball announced its location for the 2023 Washington D.C. Coach Academy, where Howard University head men’s basketball coach Kenneth Blakeney is among the stellar guest speakers attending the camp.
 
The USA Basketball Coach Academy is set to take place May 20-21 at H.D. Woodson High School (540 55th St NE).
 
The USA Basketball Coach Academy, presented by Nike, provides valuable insight and education to coaches and administrators of the game. Academy sessions share the USA Basketball curriculum to impart a proper skill development path while teaching the game to players of all ages and ability levels. Additionally, guest speakers focus on areas of expertise to present on basketball X’s and O’s and coaching leadership topics applied both on and off the court.

The presenters are highlighted by coaches at all levels of the game, including several with D.C. area and USA Basketball ties:

  • Kenny Blakeney, head men’s basketball coach, Howard University
  • Don Showalter, 10-time USA Basketball Junior National Team head coach
  • Mike Jones, assistant men’s basketball coach, University of Maryland
  • Alan Stein, speaker, author and performance coach
  • Ron Naclerio, boys’ basketball coach, Cardozo High School (NY)
  • Mo Boykins, girls’ basketball coach, Penn Wood High School (PA)
  • Mike Rhoades, head men’s basketball coach, Penn State University

Recently, Blakeney led Team Dick Barnett over Team Willis Reed, 113-99, in the second annual HBCU All-Star Game (April 3), live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

After the 2022-23 campaign, the D.C. native has won several coaching honors, including BOXTOROW HBCU Coach of the Year, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Coach of the Year and Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) Coach of the Year.

Howard USA Basketball

Additionally, Kenneth Blakeney led the Bison to their first outright league regular season title since 1986-87, going 11-3 in conference play. On March 11, he guided HU to its first tournament championship since 1992 and a berth to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 31 years.
 
To register for 2023 Washington D.C. Coach Academy, please visit www.usab.com.
 
Ending their season with a 22-13 record, the Bison won both the conference tournament and the regular season championship, marking their fifth and fourth times winning them, respectively.

