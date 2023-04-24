VIEW ALL SCORES
Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders headlining another HBCU football camp

Deion Sanders will be headlining a camp at yet another HBCU in June.
Posted on

Deion Sanders will have more than one camp at an HBCU this summer.

The current head coach at Colorado and former Jackson State University head coach is teaming up with Morehouse College for a satellite camp in Atlanta on June 13.

Morehouse College previously hosted mega camps under former head coach Rich Freeman. Gerard Wilcher is the program’s new head football coach.

Deion Sanders made headlines last week for headlining a mega camp at Prairie View A&M University. The camp is set for June 1 and will be under the tutelage of Prairie View head football coach Bubba McDowell.

Deion Sanders, Jackson State
Deion Sanders will be co-hosting a camp at Morehouse College in June.

Deion Sanders AKA Coach Prime has been hosting mega camps the past few seasons as he was the head coach at Jackson State University.

Deion Sanders, Morehouse College

Sanders, of course, spent two and a half seasons as head coach at Jackson State. He won back-to-back SWAC championships in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and led the program to the Celebration Bowl in each of his full seasons. Sanders was announced as the head coach of Colorado football program on Dec. 3. 

Sanders took several members of his Jackson State coaching staff with him to Colorado, including former Howard University head coach Gary ‘Flea’ Harrell.

Deion Sanders headlining another HBCU football camp
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

1.0K
Jackson State

Jackson State University basketball lands four-star from SEC
359
FAMU

FAMU softball downs B-CU in dramatic comeback
358
Howard University

Lil Durk awards scholarship to two Howard students
258
2023 Football

2023 NFL Draft: NFL.com HBCU Prospect Draft Grades
290
Grambling

HBCU Kickoff Classic to feature Hampton and Grambling State
To Top
X