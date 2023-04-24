By

Deion Sanders will have more than one camp at an HBCU this summer.



The current head coach at Colorado and former Jackson State University head coach is teaming up with Morehouse College for a satellite camp in Atlanta on June 13.



Morehouse College previously hosted mega camps under former head coach Rich Freeman. Gerard Wilcher is the program’s new head football coach.

Deion Sanders made headlines last week for headlining a mega camp at Prairie View A&M University. The camp is set for June 1 and will be under the tutelage of Prairie View head football coach Bubba McDowell.

Deion Sanders will be co-hosting a camp at Morehouse College in June.

Deion Sanders AKA Coach Prime has been hosting mega camps the past few seasons as he was the head coach at Jackson State University.

Sanders, of course, spent two and a half seasons as head coach at Jackson State. He won back-to-back SWAC championships in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and led the program to the Celebration Bowl in each of his full seasons. Sanders was announced as the head coach of Colorado football program on Dec. 3.

Sanders took several members of his Jackson State coaching staff with him to Colorado, including former Howard University head coach Gary ‘Flea’ Harrell.

Deion Sanders headlining another HBCU football camp