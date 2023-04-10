VIEW ALL SCORES
MEAC

Norfolk State University lands former 3-star prospect Kuluel Mading

Norfolk State has landed two talented members of the 2021 North Carolina prospect class via the transfer portal.

Posted on

Norfolk State University basketball has landed the services of Buffalo’s Kuluel Mading, a former three-star big man who was headed to another MEAC school a few years ago.

Mading revealed his choice on Monday via social media. 

The 6’9 big from High Point, NC was once one of the most sought-after players in the state of North Carolina. He started his career at High Point Central before transferring to The Burlington School. Making was listed as the 10th best player in the state of North Carolina according to 247 Sports and a three-star recruit according to the website and the 47th best power forward in the nation.

The Burlington school won a state title as Mading teamed up with  guard Jamarii Thomas to lead the way. Coincidently, Thomas committed to Norfolk State earlier this month after two seasons at UNC-Wilmington.

Kuluel Mading originally committed to Kenneth Blakeney at Howard University back in 2020 on the heels of HU landing Makur Maker. He would ultimately de-commit from HU and wound up at Buffalo. Mading played in seven games as a freshman, scoring five points and grabbing nine rebounds in 29 total minutes. He didn’t play much more as a sophomore, averaging just 7.1 minutes per game in seven contests, but he hit 10 of his 12 field goal attempts and scored a career-high 14 points against SUNY Canton. He also blocked five shots.

Mading joins a Norfolk State University squad that is coming off a 22-win season and its third-consecutive MEAC title game appearance. However, it will have to replace leading scorer Joe Bryant Jr. and second-leading scorer Kris Bankston.

Norfolk State University lands former 3-star prospect Kuluel Mading
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

879
MEAC

How one MRI saved ATL Falcons Joshua Miles’ life
433
Golf

PGA Works 2023 field announced
Charles Barkley Charles Barkley
1.5K
Bethune-Cookman

Charles Barkley assist helps Bethune-Cookman build practice facility
Benedict Benedict
449
Benedict

Benedict’s quarterback battle continues during Spring Game
500
2022-2023 Basketball

Joe Bryant Jr.’s pro prospects looking up as he gets PIT invite
To Top
X