By

Norfolk State University basketball has landed the services of Buffalo’s Kuluel Mading, a former three-star big man who was headed to another MEAC school a few years ago.



Mading revealed his choice on Monday via social media.

The 6’9 big from High Point, NC was once one of the most sought-after players in the state of North Carolina. He started his career at High Point Central before transferring to The Burlington School. Making was listed as the 10th best player in the state of North Carolina according to 247 Sports and a three-star recruit according to the website and the 47th best power forward in the nation.



The Burlington school won a state title as Mading teamed up with guard Jamarii Thomas to lead the way. Coincidently, Thomas committed to Norfolk State earlier this month after two seasons at UNC-Wilmington.



Kuluel Mading originally committed to Kenneth Blakeney at Howard University back in 2020 on the heels of HU landing Makur Maker. He would ultimately de-commit from HU and wound up at Buffalo. Mading played in seven games as a freshman, scoring five points and grabbing nine rebounds in 29 total minutes. He didn’t play much more as a sophomore, averaging just 7.1 minutes per game in seven contests, but he hit 10 of his 12 field goal attempts and scored a career-high 14 points against SUNY Canton. He also blocked five shots.



Mading joins a Norfolk State University squad that is coming off a 22-win season and its third-consecutive MEAC title game appearance. However, it will have to replace leading scorer Joe Bryant Jr. and second-leading scorer Kris Bankston.

Norfolk State University lands former 3-star prospect Kuluel Mading