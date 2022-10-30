Jackson State vs. Southern 2022 in photos

By

It’s always a huge game when Jackson State and Southern get together, but Saturday’s matchup at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium is unlike any other. The game was preceded by College Gameday, ESPN’s flagship college football show. The show brought fans from near and wide into the parking lot of the stadium as Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and more showed up to highlight Deion Sanders and JSU prior to kickoff.



Then the game started, and eventually, so did the rain. Fans stuck around for as long as they could, but multiple weather delays at the start of the fourth quarter cleared out most of the faithful. Still, it was a game to remember for the 53k plus fans in the game and the thousands more who never quite made it in the gate.

Fans showed up early to make sure JSU looked good on College Gameday.

A Jackson State supporter flies the flag high during College Gameday. JSU was well-represented, as were other HBCUs. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Jackson State linebacker Aubrey Miller warms up before the game against Southern. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

JSU receiver Malachi Wideman goes up to catch a pass in warmups. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Deion Sanders walks through during warmups. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Southern University Human Jukebox members taunt the Jackson State Sonic Boom of The South. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Southern University defenders celebrate stopping Jackson State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Jackson State fans celebrate a touchdown catch by Syveon Wilkerson. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Jackson State cheerleader celebrates a big play for JSU. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Jackson State fans pull out the ponchos as they cheer on their squad. More than 53k fans piled into Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls had to pull out the ponchos as well. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Jackson State drum major Marvin Meda thrills the crowd during the halftime show of the Sonic Boom of the South. Meda is the first Hispanic drum major in the marching band’s storied history. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

