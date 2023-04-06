Arkansas-Pine Bluff releases 2023 football schedule

Pine Bluff, Ark. – The Alonzo Hampton Era has begun. The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff football formally announced the 2023 football schedule, which features five home games inside Simmons Bank Field and one neutral site game.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff will travel to Oklahoma for their season opener against the University of Tulsa (Saturday, September 2). The matchup will be the first meeting between the two programs.
In week two, the Golden Lions will travel across state lines to play in one of the country’s most exciting, historical HBCU Classic (Southern Heritage Classic) against Tennessee St. in Memphis, TN., (Saturday, September 9) at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Arkansas-Pine Bluff won the last matchup against the Tigers in Nashville, TN.
UAPB will return home to Simmons Bank field to host Miles College (Saturday, September 16). This will be the Golden Bears’ first visit to the Natural State against the Golden Lions.
The Golden Lions will open up conference play on the road against Alabama A&M (Saturday, September 23) before returning home to host Southern U. (Saturday, September 30).
An open date precedes UAPB’s SWAC West away cross-divisional game against Mississippi Valley St. (Saturday, October 14).
October’s slate continues with back-to-back significant home games.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff will set the stage for homecoming in their 150th anniversary of the institution when the Golden Lions take on Alcorn St. (Saturday, October 21), followed by Jackson St. (Saturday, October 28).
The Golden Lions will travel to Prairie View, Texas, to face Prairie View A&M (Saturday, November 4) before returning home for Senior Day against Grambling St. (Saturday, November 11).
UAPB concludes the regular season schedule on the road in Houston, TX, against Texas Southern (Saturday, November 18).
Season tickets for the 2023 UAPB football season will go on sale Monday, April 17.