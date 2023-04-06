Jackson State football could face leading rusher’s departure

By

There’s no way around it — Jackson State football entered this spring missing most of its offensive playmakers from 2022.



Jackson State’s leading rusher, Sy’Veon Wilkerson, hasn’t been participating in spring football. Head coach TC Taylor told the media he’s still a part of the team for now.

“Sy’Veon is trying to figure some things out right now. He’s a part of this team until he tells us he’s not,” Taylor told the media earlier this week. “But he’s trying to figure some things out. But we’ve got to focus on the guys that’s in here now.”



Wilkerson, who started his career at Delaware State, rushed for 1,152 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season as a part of Jackson State football. His running ability helped complement a sometimes explosive passing game led by Shedeur Sanders. Of course, Sanders is long gone. And it sounds like there is a chance Wilkerson won’t be back.



Taylor mentioned backs JD Davis and Des Moultrie as players who have stepped up during spring football. Martin rushed for 173 yards and one score last season. Moultrie did not play last season after getting limited reps the previous fall.

T.C. Taylor is tasked with keeping Jackson State football on top in the SWAC. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

“It was by committee last year, but what JD is doing out there — he’s looking elite,” Taylor told the media. “Very good size on him for a running back, very explosive. You’ll see that next weekend. But when he hits it — it’s hard to get hands-on him.”

There are even bigger holes to fill in the passing game. Last season’s top three receivers — Shane Hooks, Dallas Daniels and Kevin Coleman Jr. — are no longer on the team. Also gone is Travis Hunter, who became an important weapon down the stretch for Jackson State.

Taylor says the players from the receiving corp he expects to make plays are doing so, as he mentioned Rico Powers, Seven McGhee and Javonte Rucker.

“That’s the one position I would have to say that I still got a few question marks about. It’s a load of talent, but I’m ready for that next few guys to step up,” Taylor said. “We lost a few guys there that made plays for us that moved on to other places — looking to move on — but the three are the three now. But I’m still looking for a few more names to step up at that position because we can’t count on those three guys to tote the load week-in and week out.”



Jackson State football is scheduled to put on its spring game on April 15.

