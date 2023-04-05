VIEW ALL SCORES
CIAA

HBCU football players go viral for dangerous stunt

A few HBCU football players decided to use their helmets and pads in the hallway of their residence hall. The results led to a viral video.
Posted on

Spring football is in the air, but one HBCU football program is going viral for some action that happened in a residence hall and not on the football field.

A video featuring players wearing Livingstone College jerseys and helmets and crashing into each other is making its rounds on social media.

Livingstone College is a Division II HBCU located in Salisbury, NC. LC went 4-6 during the 2022 season.

In the video, two players stood across from each other in a hallway yelling back-and-forth. They then ran towards each other, with one eventually running over the other.



The video originated on TikTok, but made its way to Twitter via Overtime — a platform that shares viral or potentially-viral sports-related content. Since being posted at approximately 10:30 PM, more than 1.1 million views have been accumulated.

As the video made its rounds, Dr. Mark A. Williams, Livingstone College associate head coach, recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach tweeted about the incident indirectly. 

Livingstone College HBCU football
The Commemorative Classic trophy is competed for Livingstone College and Johnson C. Smith.

“For everyone messaging me about the viral video of two of our players in the dorm going head up. Not one coach approved it but in the words of Boosie…”

Williams proceeded to tweet a screenshot to the lyrics “Set It Off” by hip-hop artist Boogie Bad Azz. The lyrics read.

“You wanna talk s**t, you wanna run yo mouth…” 

HBCU football is back, baby. And it doesn’t even have to be on the playing field. 

HBCU football players go viral for dangerous stunt
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

518
2023 Football

Jackson State football signs another Lackawanna JUCO transfer
65
2022-2023 Basketball

Johnson C Smith offers Combine Academy big man
473
Culture

PJ Tucker snags exclusive Howard edition Air Jordan 1 Low
Chris Barnette Chris Barnette
117
CIAA

Winston Salem State University hires ex-A&T assistant to re-tool offense
539
Jackson State

De’Jahn Warren hoping to make the NFL live up to Deion Sanders’ words
To Top
X