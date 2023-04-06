FAMU female athletes partner with H&R Block for NIL Deal

By

FAMU track and field runner Aniya Hoggatt and softball infielder Amaya Gainer are the latest female student-athletes to sign a NIL deal. The two Rattler athletes are now a part of H&R Block’s “A Fair Shot” Program.”

In a story from the Tallahassee Democrat, we learned that a recent study by Best Colleges showed that only 34 percent of female student-athletes receive funding through a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) contract. Since July 2021, these NIL deals have enabled student-athletes to make a coin in return they market/promote the company.

Originally launched in 2022 this program promotes female representation in NIL deals and brings attention to the tax effects of NIL income. H&R Block wanted to bring more attention to the imbalance between male and female student-athletes in terms of NIL sponsorships. In partnership with Fabletics and Jambys, “A Fair Shot” Program offers tax preparation services and guidance on important tax decisions from this new revenue.

Going into its second year, H&R Block has partnered with 50 female student-athletes across Division I, Division II, and Division III. Within the program 18 black female athletes from 16 institutions throughout the nation have joined; and eight of those athletes come from an HBCU.

As a junior transfer from Florida Gulf Coast, Amaya Gainer told the Tallahassee Democrat she proudly takes the initiative of representing women in sports. “Growing up, there were very few successful black women in sports ― especially softball. It means a lot to represent and inspire young black women coming after me and showing them if they believe in themselves, anything is possible.”

In her third year with the FAMU track and field, Aniya Hoggatt says playing sports has helped her achieve balance and great self-esteem in her life. “It’s bigger than just competing when I perform. I am carrying years of history on my back as an HBCU student-athlete. Being one comes with a lot of respect and hardships, but it’s my job to represent myself and my history when I compete.”

