HBCU WBB coach steps down as carousel continues

Paul Davis is leaving Bluefield State University after four seasons, and sources indicate to HBCU Gameday that he is likely to remain inside the CIAA.



Davis announced his departure from Bluefield State this week after helping guide the program through one of the most important stretches in its history. His next move has not been officially announced.



The move comes as the CIAA women’s basketball coaching carousel continues to turn. Lincoln University in Pennsylvania has been operating with an interim head coach after Janice Washington departed in 2025. The school also posted a head coach opening earlier this year.



Elizabeth City State University also has a vacancy after Ebony Tanner left to become head women’s basketball coach at Shaw University earlier this week. Shaw announced Tanner’s hire Monday.



Paul Davis built Bluefield State into a CIAA factor

Davis took over Bluefield State in October 2021. It was his first head coaching job after assistant coaching stops at Livingstone College, Queens University of Charlotte and Winston-Salem State University. He also played at WSSU before beginning a professional career overseas.



His tenure came during a major transition for Bluefield State. The program moved from independent Division II competition into the CIAA while trying to establish itself against more familiar conference opponents.



Davis pointed to that transition in his announcement.

“We helped transition this program from an Independent Division II institution into the CIAA Conference while building a culture centered around energy, accountability, academics, and relentless effort,” Davis wrote.

HBCU coach leaves with program milestones

Davis leaves Bluefield State with several program benchmarks at the HBCU. In his public statement, Davis listed 16 graduates, a 3.1 team GPA, four All-CIAA players, three All-Tournament selections and one All-American.

He also noted that Bluefield State defeated the No. 18 team in the country, posted the best start in NCAA school history, and led the nation in turnovers forced in consecutive seasons.



Bluefield State also reached the CIAA quarterfinals in each of its three seasons in the league under Davis.



Now the question becomes where Davis lands next. With multiple CIAA jobs open and sources pointing toward an in-conference move, his Bluefield State exit may not be the final shakeup in the league this offseason.