HBCU star and FBS player William Davis died of gunshot to chest

HBCU football is processing new details in the death of William Davis, a former Virginia Union defensive back who helped the Panthers win back-to-back CIAA championships.

Davis, who had transferred to Sam Houston State, died Saturday at the age of 22. TMZ reported that Davis died from gunshot wounds to the chest. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia told TMZ that the manner of death remains pending.

That means officials had not publicly determined whether his death would be classified as a homicide, suicide, accident or another manner. Earlier reports had not listed a cause of death when Sam Houston State confirmed his passing.

William Davis built his name at Virginia Union

Before his move to the FBS level, William Davis became a key piece at Virginia Union, one of the top Division II HBCU programs in the country.

Davis played for Virginia Union from 2022 through 2024. He earned All-CIAA honors in 2024 after recording 56 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and one sack.

His production came during a historic stretch for the Panthers. Davis helped Virginia Union win CIAA championships in 2023 and 2024. The second title came in a 17-13 win over rival Virginia State.

That victory gave Virginia Union back-to-back conference championships. It also strengthened the Panthers’ place among the top HBCU football programs in Division II.

William Davis celebrates a play against Virginia State in 2023. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

HBCU champion found new home

After leaving Virginia Union, Davis transferred to West Virginia. He appeared in one game during the 2025 season before entering the transfer portal again.

Davis committed to Sam Houston State in January. He went through spring practices with the Bearkats before returning home to Virginia.

In February, NIL agency Nilson Sports quoted Davis in an Instagram post about his decision.

“Sam Houston felt like home from the moment I first set foot on campus,” Davis said. “As a Virginia kid that had played every snap of football in my life within driving distance of home, it was important to me that I’d play somewhere where I fit seamlessly into the culture if I was going to be so distant geographically.”

Sam Houston plans tribute

Sam Houston State plans to honor Davis during the upcoming season, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Davis’ journey took him from South Boston, Virginia, to Virginia Union, West Virginia and Sam Houston State. But his HBCU legacy remains tied to Richmond.

He was part of a championship defense. He helped Virginia Union stack titles. And he left behind a name that will stay connected to one of the Panthers’ strongest modern runs.