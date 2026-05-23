HBCU volleyball athlete Kendall Cook passes away at 19

HBCU volleyball player Kendall Cook, a member of the Livingstone College volleyball program, has passed away. Her death has left communities in North Carolina, Kentucky and across the volleyball world grieving.

Cook was a 2025 graduate of Frankfort High School in Kentucky. She began her college career at Clark Atlanta University before transferring to Livingstone College. She was listed as an outside hitter and middle blocker during her freshman season. Her cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Frankfort Independent Schools confirmed Cook’s passing this week. Superintendent Sheri Satterly remembered her as “a beautiful, talented soul.” She also said Cook was “a joy to know and be around” whether she was in the classroom or on the court.

HBCU volleyball community grieves

The loss has been felt well beyond Frankfort. Cook’s move to Livingstone placed her inside the HBCU athletics family. That family is now mourning a young student-athlete whose life touched teammates, classmates, coaches and friends.

Frankfort Independent Schools said grief counselors and mental health resources will be available to students and members of Cook’s graduating class. The district also extended condolences to her family, friends and classmates.

Cook’s athletic journey included volleyball and softball. Tributes shared online remembered her competitiveness, kindness and energy. One tribute described her as someone who “left an impact on everyone around” her.

For Livingstone College, the loss is a painful reminder that student-athletes are more than names on a roster. They are daughters, friends, classmates and teammates.

The HBCU community extends condolences to Cook’s family, her teammates, Livingstone College, Clark Atlanta University and the Frankfort community.