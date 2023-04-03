HBCU All-Star Game turns into track meet

By

The second annual HBCU All-Star Game is in the books, giving a new crop of players a chance to shine on national television and in front of pro scouts.

The game featured a ton of offense as Team Barnett defeated Team Reed 113-99. Team Barnett is named after Tennessee State legend Dick Barnett and featured players from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Leading the way for Team Barnett was Nathaniel Pollard of Maryland Eastern Shore. He had 10 points, 14 rebounds and two assists. Team Barnett combined for 17 3-pointers.

“It was a great group of guys,” Pollard said after the game. “We came out of the locker room and said we wanted to play together. We all knew we had talent, but the way we wanted to win the game was to come together.”

The game’s top scorer was Texas Southern forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas. He scored 26 points to lead Team Reed. That team — featuring top eligible seniors from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) — is named after former Grambling State star and Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed.

The HBCU All-Star Game took place in Houston, TX on the campus of Texas Southern University.

