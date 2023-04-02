Former Morgan State OL Joshua Miles signs new NFL deal

Courtesy of Morgan State Athletics
BALTIMORE, Md. — The Atlanta Falcons of the NFL have put together an extensive free agent class – and added to it Friday. The Falcons officially announced the signing of former Morgan State offensive tackle Joshua Miles, previously of the Arizona Cardinals.
“I’m so excited to be a Falcon,” said Miles. “God has taken me so far in my career since Morgan and I know I have so much farther to go!”
“I’m excited for another opportunity to show my talent.”
Selected by the Cardinals with their first pick in the seventh round (248th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, Miles became the first Bear selected in the draft since Visanthe Shiancoe was drafted by the New York Giants in 2003.
Miles, 27, played in seven games as a rookie and 10 games in 2021 but none in 2020.
This past season, Miles was waived/injured and placed on injured reserve by the Cardinals at the end of training camp and did not appear in any games.
In Atlanta, Miles will bring proven NFL experience to the reserve offensive line during training camp and will be given a chance to fight for a roster spot.
Joshua Miles, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound Baltimore product, played both tackle and guard positions at Morgan State. He was an All-MEAC performer for the Bears, played in the East-West Shrine game, and was a participant in the NFL Scouting Combine.
SI.com contributed to this release