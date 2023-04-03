Fayetteville State football 2023 schedule

By

Fayetteville, NC – The reigning CIAA Football Champions will host five home games in Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium for the 2023 season. Fayetteville State University and Head Coach Richard Hayes will have a balanced home/away slate in preparation for a sixth consecutive championship appearance.



Before the Broncos enter final exams and the summer break, Fayetteville State will host the White/Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 8 at noon.



The Broncos will open the season on the road against UNC Pembroke and CIAA Runner-up Coach Mark Hall on September 2. Coach Hall was named the Braves’ third head coach on December 14 after leading the Chowan Hawks to their first-ever CIAA Championship appearance. Fayetteville State defeated Chowan 31-28 in the championship game and defeated UNC Pembroke 15-13 in last year’s season opener.



Fayetteville State will host Lenoir-Rhyne University for its home-opener on September 9 at 6:00 pm. This will be the first time in program history that the two meet on the gridiron. LRU finished 8-3 overall and 7-2 in the South Atlantic Conference.



The Broncos will remain in Luther Jeralds Stadium the following weekend, September 16, for a contest against Lincoln University (Pa.). FSU defeated the Lions 19-7 last year in Pennsylvania. The 6:00 pm matchup has been designated Military Appreciation Game, where active duty and veterans with valid identification and dependents will receive free admission to the game.



FSU will travel over the next three weekends.



The first stop will be in Richmond, Virginia on September 23 to avenge last year’s 28-31 loss to the Panthers. The day has been deemed the Willard Bailey Classic and Virginia Union’s Hall of Fame Game. Kickoff will be at 6 pm on Hovey Field.



The Broncos will then visit Bluefield State in West Virginia, as BSU enters its first year of returning to the CIAA. The game at Mitchell Stadium will start at 1 pm. Historical records show two previous games in 1954 and 1960 with Bluefield State winning both games.



On October 7, Fayetteville State will travel to Raleigh to take on Saint Augustine’s at the George Williams Athletic Complex. The Broncos had a 54-0 Homecoming victory over the Falcons last season. FSU holds a 16-4 record against SAU over the past 20 years.



FSU will return to Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium on October 14 for a 2 pm kickoff against Livingstone. The Broncos defeated the Blue Bears 44-7 in Salisbury. Fayetteville State holds an 18-2 advantage over LC within the past two decades.



Bronco alumni and fans will gather on campus for its annual homecoming week of activities leading up to the 2 pm kickoff with Johnson C. Smith on October 21. FSU secured a 21-13 televised victory over the Golden Bulls last season which adds to a 16-3 record and 21-7 standing since 1993.



Fayetteville State will face the Bears of Shaw on October 28 at the Durham County Stadium with a 1 pm kickoff. FSU has won eight straight contests over Shaw including a 28-20 victory last season.



The final game of the regular season will feature the Rams of Winston-Salem State visiting LNJ stadium on November 4 for the Broncos’ Senior Day and 1000 Bronco Appreciation Game. The rivalry game will start at 2 pm. FSU has won four of the past five games, leading into its five previous championship berths.

Fayetteville State football 2023 schedule