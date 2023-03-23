By

The 2023 NFL free agency period saw some big storylines featuring former HBCU players. Symone Stanley and Lut Williams discuss on the HBCU NFL report.

Former South Carolina State University Bulldog Javon Hargrave stole the show on the first day of free agency. The premiere nose tackle was coming off of a career year with the Philadelphia Eagles. Hargrave started all 17 games last year and posted 60 tackles, 11 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two passes defended. His 11 sacks were a career high and helped lead the team to an appearance in the Super Bowl. Hargrave went on to sign four year deal worth 84 million dollars with the San Francisco 49ers. He was one of the biggest NFL free agency signings this year.

NFL free agency recap: HBCU edition