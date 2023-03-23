NBA Youngboy album art features nod to Southern University

By

After months of hinting about a new project, Grammy-nominated rapper NBA Youngboy finally settled on a date. On Tuesday NBA Youngboy made an official post on his personal twitter to announce the release date for his newest album titled, Don’t Try This at Home.

The cover art for Don’t Try This at Home features a not-so-subtle nod to the HBCU in Youngboy’s hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisianna… Southern University. More specifically the F.G. Clark Activity Center aka the Mini Dome, the home court of Southern University basketball.

The choice of artwork was very fitting for NBA Youngboy who was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. On the roof of Southern’s Mini Dome, Don’t Try This at Home graphics and NBA Youngboy are front and center.

The album is set to release on April 21 and will include 33 tracks. In an interview with the Rap Radar podcast, the 23-year old rapper explained this upcoming project will include some competitive lyrics and unfiltered opinions but it’s all for entertainment and fun. “I’ma talk crazy on there, but I’m letting you know, don’t try this at home. It’s all entertainment. I’ma talk my talk and everything I’m talking, letting you know, don’t try this at home,” said NBA Youngboy.

