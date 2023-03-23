K. Michelle makes it rain with TSU’s Sophisticated Ladies

By

On Wednesday afternoon, R&B recording artist K. Michelle dropped a video of her performing the viral TikTok dance to her “The Rain” single. But she wasn’t alone; the Memphis, Tennessee native was surrounded by Tennessee State’s Sophisticated Ladies dance line.

Dressed in Tennessee State‘s iconic red, white, and blue K. Michelle and the Sophisticated Ladies fiercely displayed why this dance has more than 100,000 people attempting to master the intricate steps.

In honor of my song “The Rain” still trending on tik tok, I wanted to have some fun and do the dance but chile I needed some help! So I called my girls from @tsusophisticatedladies to help me out. I graduated from an HBCU so in a huge advocate❤️ pic.twitter.com/OWeHgjbpZF — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) March 22, 2023

TSU Sophisticated Ladies is the dance team for the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands. They are well known for their elegance, flair, and grace both on and off the field and they pride themselves on their love, dedication, and heart for their university, community, and the craft of HBCU dance.

The Sophisticated Ladies dance team strives to be the pinnacle of dance teams, adding sass and sophistication to the already bold and jazzy flair that they bring to the field.

K. Michelle shares a strong connection with HBCUs as she is a proud alumnus of Florida A&M University. During her time as a Rattler Kimberly Michelle Pate aka K. Michelle served as Miss FAMU her freshman year and became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Therefore it’s only right for the singer to turn to the HBCU community for this special social media moment.

