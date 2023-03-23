By

Virginia Union University’s Joe Taylor, the Vice-President for Intercollegiate Athletics and Community Wellness, is going to be inducted into the Hampton University Athletic Hall of Fame on Wednesday, March 29, in Hampton. Va.

Coach Taylor has been elected to six other Hall of Fames: Western Illinois University, Virginia Union University, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame. Coach Taylor has served on numerous committees, including the American Football Coaches Association, was on the Board of Trustees, and became President in 2001.

Joe Taylor currently serves on the College Football Playoff Committee.

Coach Joe Taylor is a legend in college football. He has won 4 National Championships, 14 Conference Championships, seven Bowl Games, and has a lifetime win-loss record of 233-96-4. He is respected with the likes of Eddie Robinson and Jake Gaither.

He was at Hampton University as head football coach for 16 years and won 13 championships.

“I am truly honored to be inducted into the Hampton University Hall of Fame,” Taylor said. “I want to thank the many outstanding student-athletes, assistant coaches and administrators that supported this career. I am truly indebted to all of them for this full-circle moment. Also, congratulations to all of the inductees in this class of 2023.”

Coach Taylor will be inducted along with Mayor Douglas Palmer of Trenton, N.J., Coach Walter Lovett, Coach James Sweat, Coach Phyllis LaVerne Sweat, the 2001 Hampton University Men’s Basketball Team and the 1988 Hampton University Women’s Basketball Team.

Joe Taylor to be inducted into Hampton University Hall of Fame