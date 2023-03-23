VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Langston MBB Tristan Harper named NAIA All-American First Team

Tristan Harper was the Lions’ leading scoring for the 2022-2023 men’s basketball season
Courtesy of Langston University Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2022-23 Men’s Basketball All-America teams with Tristan Harper being named to the NAIA All-America First Team.

Hailing from Columbus, Georgia Harper capped a banner year for the Lions after being named the Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) Player of the Year and first-team All-SAC after leading Langston. The senior forward led the Lions with 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this season. Each game Harper averaged 25.9 minutes.

Tristan Harper tallied a season-high 35 points in a 97-67 win at home over Southwestern Christian on Nov. 19. He had a season high of 12 rebounds three times throughout the season at Mid-America Christian, vs. Central Christian and vs. Science & Arts. As he continued to dominate on the court, Harper was named the Oklahoma Ford Dealers SAC player of the week for his exploits on the court Nov. 14-20.

The Langston men’s basketball team ended the 2022-2023 season clinching the 2023 SAC Men’s Basketball Championships; placing their record to 31-3 overall. During the NAIA Championship Tournament Round 16 the Lions fell 74-60 to Georgetown (Ky.). Despite the loss Harper lead the way scoring 22 points.

